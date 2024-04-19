Sidney Crosby and Penguins to discuss contract extension this summer

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- With one year left on his contract, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby says that he and the team will be discussing an extension this summer.

Crosby has one year left on his 12-year deal that was worth more than $100 million when he signed it in 2012.

The 36-year-old superstar spoke about his contract and the potential extension on Thursday when the team held availability and the players cleaned out their lockers following the end of the regular season.

Crosby said he would be talking with general manager Kyle Dubas and have a conversation about an extension.

He did not get into any specifics when asked about how many more years he might like to play or if there was a certain number of years he might be targeting when it came to an extension with the Penguins.

"I don't really think like that," Crosby said. "I've always just gone year to year. That's always kind of served me well, as far as how I evaluate my game and that sort of thing. There's always a lot of factors. But I think that's separate from talking contract.

The team made a late push for the playoffs with Crosby putting the team on his back, scoring 30 points in the Penguins' last 18 games of the year. The team fell just three points out of the second spot for the Wild Card in the Eastern Conference.

The Penguins missed the playoffs for the second straight season, but Crosby himself had a banner year at age 36, scoring 42 goals and registering 94 points, playing in all 82 games.

Earlier this year, Crosby tied Wayne Gretzky with the most point-per-game seasons when he registered his 19th consecutive, doing so in every single one of his NHL seasons to date.