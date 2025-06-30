Shore Thing creates floating hangout space in heart of Pittsburgh's Sister Bridges

It's the newest attraction along the rivers in Downtown Pittsburgh: a 4,800-square-foot floating barge meant for fun, relaxation and rediscovery.

From tightening bolts to hanging decorations, everyone on the North Shore on Monday was focused on the finishing touches.

"There's been such incredible care put into this thing," said Matt Galluzo, the president and CEO of Riverlife, the group behind this project.

The space, called Shore Thing, is made up of ten steel barges with one shipping container on top, and it's a sure thing that people will flock to it for a summertime riverfront hangout.

"Where can I get ice cream, where can I get shaved ice, where can I get a beer if I want a beer? We've got that answer now. Which is super exciting," said Galluzo.

Not only is there plenty of food, but there's entertainment too.

"We will have live music, we will have yoga, we will have activities for kids. The opportunity to really be an extension of the park as a gift to Pittsburgh is a real privilege and honor for us," Galluzo said.

Shore Thing is unique, with a mural you can see from up above. While you're on the deck, you can lounge on a net above the river. As many as 200 people can also cool down under artist Fran Flaherdy's shell chandelier.

"I'm also very proud. I'm very proud to be part of such an incredible thing in Pittsburgh," said Flaherdy.

Inside the shipping container, there are taps full of beer from Matt Katase's Brew Gentlemen's brewery.

"Just an incredible way to be part of Downtown, and a project like this is, I mean this is the best use of our rivers that I can imagine," Katase said.

Solar panels on the shipping container provide energy. This deck of barges is an extension of Allegheny Landing, right behind it.

"Folks of all ages, all abilities. We've made this completely accessible," Galluzo said.

It's a celebration of our industrial heritage with an on-the-water experience, all for free.

"We want folks to come down here and really make this their Shore Thing," said Galluzo.

Shore Thing officially opens to the public Tuesday at noon. It'll be here through the summer, put away in the winter and taken back out again in the spring.