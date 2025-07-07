Shake Shack coming soon to Ross Park Mall

Checking out a new waterfront eatery in the Pittsburgh area that's serving staycation vibes

Checking out a new waterfront eatery in the Pittsburgh area that's serving staycation vibes

Checking out a new waterfront eatery in the Pittsburgh area that's serving staycation vibes

Shake Shack, a popular fast-food restaurant chain, is coming to the Ross Park Mall.

In a post on Facebook last week, the mall shared a teaser video saying Shake Shack is "coming to Ross Park Mall!" The location is set for the food court, Shake Shack's website says. An opening date was not immediately known.

Other restaurants in the Ross Park Mall include Charleys Cheesesteaks, Plaza Azteca, The Cheesecake Factory and Villa.

The location at the Ross Park Mall is set to be among the first Shake Shacks to open in the Pittsburgh area. The first opened at The Terminal on Smallman Street in the Strip District in May 2024. Another is set to open at Pittsburgh International Airport as part of its modernization project and new terminal.

Still, nearly all of Shake Shack's locations in Pennsylvania are on the eastern side of the commonwealth.

Shake Shack began as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City. It has now grown into a global fast-food restaurant chain known for its burgers, chicken sandwiches, crinkle fries and milkshakes.

Its CEO, Rob Lynch, is a Bethel Park High School alumnus. During the opening of the location in the Strip District, Lynch said he hopes to build a sense of community with the restaurant.

"That's what we do at Shake Shack, that's why I'm so passionate about coming here," Lynch said in May 2024. "We go into communities and we become a part of that community."