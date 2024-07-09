Shake Shack among 15 new restaurants and stores coming to Pittsburgh International Airport's new terminal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than a dozen new restaurants and stores are coming to Pittsburgh International Airport in the near future, including the area's second Shake Shack location.

The airport announced early Tuesday morning that 15 new restaurants, bars, gift shops and more will be opening as part of the airport's modernization project and new terminal.

"More shopping and dining choices have been a top request from our travelers, and we are excited to introduce 15 new concessions that complement the construction of our new terminal and airside renovations," said Bryan Dietz, senior vice president of Air Service and Commercial Development. "From additional healthy dining options to more fashion and cosmetic choices, this expansion of concessions represents yet another way PIT is continuing to transform the passenger experience while accommodating the additional passengers our airport is seeing through new air service to our airport."

The airport says that most of the stores will be located in the Airside Terminal with some opening in pre-security locations.

What restaurants are coming to Pittsburgh International Airport?

Shake Shack, Cafe Conmigo, Jimmy John's, Sambazon Acai, Bad Egg, Stack +Press Delicatessen, Mi Casa Cantina and Camden Food Market will all be opening airport locations.

What other stores will be opening at Pittsburgh International Airport?

Champion City Sports, which the airport says will be the ultimate destination for Pittsburgh sports fandom will be among new stores int the terminal.

MAC cosmetics, and Duquesne & Co. will have airport locations.

When are the stores and restaurants going to open?

The airport didn't specify when the stores are going to open, but said that hours and dates will be shared at a future time.

Plans for other new stores are still in the works, according to the airport.