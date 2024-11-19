Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Delta will start serving Shake Shack on flights. But there's a catch.

By Megan Cerullo

Edited By Aimee Picchi

/ CBS News

TSA administrator talks holiday travel
TSA administrator on anticipated record holiday travel 05:04

Shake Shack fans may soon have a new favorite airline, with Delta Air Lines serving up the restaurant chain's burgers on flights out of Boston beginning in December. 

The partnership kicks off on Dec. 1, and will only be available on flights out of Boston. Delta said it has plans to serve Shake Shack burgers on additional flights in other U.S. markets throughout 2025. 

There's a catch, however: the meals are only available to customers sitting in first class and on routes longer than 900 miles. 

First class passengers can pre-select a Shake Shack Cheeseburger for their meal option, the airline said. Shake Shack's full menu will not be available in the skies. Customers can choose their entrée via Delta's app or its website starting seven days before a flight and ending 24 hours in advance of takeoff.

"A delicious cheeseburger is an iconic comfort food – our customers know that which is why burgers are one of the top ordered menu items we offer, and we're thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack," Delta's managing director of onboard service Stephanie Laster said in a statement. 

The deal represents an extension of Delta's long-term partnership with Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) and Danny Meyer, the founder of Shake Shack. 

What's in the burger?

Shake Shack cheeseburgers feature a 100% Angus beef patty, topped with cheese and served on a toasted potato bun. 

Customers can also select toppings including tomato, lettuce, and ShackSauce to create a signature ShackBurger on menus at Shake Shack locations nationwide. The meal also comes with chips, a Caesar salad, and a dark chocolate brownie. 

In recent years, airlines have worked hard to revamp airplane food's reputation. They've touted partnerships with gourmet food purveyors and top-notch restaurants to distinguish themselves and entice customers to fly with them. 

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.