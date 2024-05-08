Pittsburgh's first Shake Shack will open this month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's first Shake Shack is opening later in May.

The opening date for the Shake Shack at The Terminal on Smallman Street in the Strip District is slated for May 20, the company said in an email to KDKA-TV. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. and the doors will open a half-hour later.

There will be "in-Shack dining" and guests can order ahead for pickup or delivery. There's also a walk-up window for customers who want to order ahead.

Plans for the restaurant were confirmed last summer, but there was no timeline for the opening.

While Shake Shack has multiple locations in Pennsylvania, they're all in the eastern part of the state. The one in the Strip District will be the Pittsburgh area's first.

Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park and has grown into a global business known for its burgers, chicken sandwiches, crinkle fries and milkshakes.

The burger joint will join other chains like Chipotle and PrimoHoagies at The Terminal, which is a former produce distribution hub that was transformed into 163,500 square feet of retail and office space. It also houses several locally owned and operated businesses.

The Shake Shack at the Terminal will be open from 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m.-12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.