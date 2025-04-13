Severe storms possible Monday evening ahead of wild temperature swings this week around Pittsburgh

After a stretch of dreary days, the skies have cleared out this morning, especially for locations along and west of I-79. Where skies have cleared, temperatures are in the low 30s with frosty conditions along with patchy dense fog. The fog will mix out by mid morning, and the rest of Sunday afternoon should be mostly sunny with highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s areawide.

Forecast highs on Sunday: April 13, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

High pressure will be in place across the region, then move east Sunday evening into Sunday night allowing for the return of warmer air and some moisture from the southwest. As a warm front moves in, clouds will increase after sunset and a band of rain and rain showers will move across Western Pennsylvania between 11 p.m. tonight and 7 a.m. Monday. The main portion of our storm system is located over the Northern Plains this morning, but it will track toward the Great Lakes states by Monday afternoon and evening. Very strong jet stream winds overspreading a zone of relatively warm and moist air spreading northeast through the Ohio River Valley will set the stage for some severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK, has placed the southern half of our area in a level 2 out 5 "Slight Risk" for severe storms.

Low temperatures and the precipitation chance: April 13, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Severe weather outlook: April 13, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Before the storms, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and southwest winds will push temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s by mid-afternoon Monday. Storms are expected to break out by 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. in East Central Ohio and move across Western Pennsylvania between 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., then exit our southeast counties by 11 p.m. The greatest concern for severe weather will likely be south of I-70, as this is where the greatest combination of moisture and unstable air will be co-located. Isolated instances of large hail (up to the size of a golf ball) will be possible across our far southwest Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia counties along with damaging wind gusts of 60mph. The tornado threat continues to remain low as there will be limited turning of winds in the lowest levels of the atmosphere, which should limit how strong storms rotate. This will still be something we assess as the day progresses.

Severe weather threats on Monday: April 13, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Following the cold front passage around midnight Tuesday, a cooler and windy pattern looks to settle in toward the middle portion of next week. Lingering showers are expected on Tuesday, and a few snowflakes or graupel pellets could mix in as well Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. The greatest weather hazard on Tuesday will be strong west to northwesterly wind gusts. Gusts could easily exceed 40mph from the mid-morning through early evening hours.

Future wind gusts: April 13, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Frost or freeze potential for Thursday: April 13, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Another freeze is likely on Thursday morning, before an abrupt pattern shift to warmer conditions next weekend, with the possibility of more showers and storms Friday evening into Saturday.

The 7-Day Forecast: April 13, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

