Watch CBS News
Local News

Seneca Valley School District reaches agreement for school resource officers at elementary schools

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Seneca Valley School District reaches agreement for school resource officers at elementary schools
Seneca Valley School District reaches agreement for school resource officers at elementary schools 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Four elementary schools in the Seneca Valley School District will now be staffed with school resource officers.

The district announced agreements with the Cranberry Township and Zelienople police departments.

The district will also keep three school resource officers at its main campus for the middle and high schools.

The agreement runs through the 2027-28 school year.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 4:54 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.