Seneca Valley School District reaches agreement for school resource officers at elementary schools

Seneca Valley School District reaches agreement for school resource officers at elementary schools

Seneca Valley School District reaches agreement for school resource officers at elementary schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Four elementary schools in the Seneca Valley School District will now be staffed with school resource officers.

The district announced agreements with the Cranberry Township and Zelienople police departments.

The district will also keep three school resource officers at its main campus for the middle and high schools.

The agreement runs through the 2027-28 school year.