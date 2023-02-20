2nd egg spotted in Hays bald eagle nest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are now two eggs in the Hays bald eagle nest.

The first egg of the season was spotted in the nest on Friday. The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania said the second one was spotted on Monday evening.

(Photo: Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania/Facebook)

The Audobon Society says there's usually a span of two to four days in between laying eggs. Last year, the Hays female laid three eggs, which all eventually hatched and fledged the nest.

Now that there are eggs in the nest, the Audobon Society says the eagles will take turns with incubation. You can spot the eggs whenever one of the eagles stands up and rolls the eggs around, which they do to keep a constant temperature inside.

The Hays eagles have been a breeding pair for 11 years and have been nesting on the same hillside in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood since 2013.

You can keep an eye on the nest 24/7 by watching the live stream on KDKA.com here.