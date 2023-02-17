Hays bald eagles lay 1st egg of season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The first egg of the season was spotted in the Hays bald eagle nest on Friday.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania confirmed the first egg was seen around 5:25 p.m.

(Photo: Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania)

Now that there's an egg in the nest, the Audobon Society says an eagle will always be in the nest, taking turns incubating the egg.

There's usually a span of two to four days in between laying eggs, which means more could soon be on the way. Last year, the Hays female laid three eggs, which all eventually hatched and fledged the nest.

The Audobon Society said the eagles will roll the eggs around to keep a constant temperature inside, and you can spot the eggs when they stand up to do that.

The Hays eagles have been a breeding pair for 11 years and have been nesting on the same hillside in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood since 2013.

You can keep an eye on the nest 24/7 by watching the live stream on KDKA.com here.