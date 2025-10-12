The seasonable, fall conditions continue on Sunday in Pittsburgh
We have a seasonable day today in the mid to upper 60s and mostly cloudy. A few light rain showers are possible, but it's going to be very brief and isolated.
We are in for another dry stretch, which won't help out with our severe drought situation for parts of the region.
Hourly Temperatures:
- 9 a.m.: 53° Mostly Cloudy
- Noon: 62° Mostly Cloudy
- 3 p.m.: 65° Mostly Cloudy
- 6 p.m.: 64° Mostly Cloudy
Our highs get back to the 70s on Tuesday with sunny skies, but then a cool down is expected with highs only in the low 60s on Thursday, before we return to mid-60s on Friday.
The 70s are back again with a potential end to our dry streak on Saturday, and above normal temperatures are expected to return mid-late month!
