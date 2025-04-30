School closings and delays in Pittsburgh area for Thursday, May 1

Several school districts have closed or delayed openings for Thursday, May 1, after storms walloped the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday.

Storms with severe winds rolled across Southwestern Pennsylvania, leaving behind a path of destruction. At least three people were killed, power was knocked out to hundreds of thousands of people, numerous buildings were damaged and countless trees were knocked down.

More weather is expected on Thursday, and leaders say they are prepared to deal with any additional damage.

