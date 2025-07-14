Scattered rain will be around today throughout the Pittsburgh area

Scattered rain showers are going to be around today throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Aware: Through today, we are already 1 inch of rain (0.8" so far; average: 1.8" through July 13th) behind at the airport. This is the issue with scattered rain each day. Many see downpours, with most missing out. This pattern will remain in place this week.

Most of our activity this week will be driven by heat and humidity, as I previously said. Small kinks in the atmosphere, or what I like to call 'triggers', will also work to enhance our rain chances on some days.

Right now, Wednesday and Sunday are days that stand out where our coverage area for rain may be a little higher than on other days. Rain chances will be lower on Tuesday and Saturday, and at this time, if you are planning a pool day, those are the days that look to be the best choice. I have rain chances on those days as isolated, meaning most people are completely dry.

The air mass that is in place now will not change very much over the next week as well, with hot and humid conditions sticking around for the week. Some days, like today though, will see us getting a break from the heat due to cloud cover, even though the air mass is again 'hot'. For today, I have our high only hitting 81 degrees.

Rain chances for Pittsburgh will be highest right in the middle of the day, but some areas (Fayette County) have seen morning showers and storms. I have temperatures hitting the upper 80s on Tuesday, Thursday and over the weekend.

The 'coolest' day of the week will probably be today due to the timing of rain. While I enjoy a steady forecast, this week will likely see some big changes in temperatures due to the timing of rain. I will try to keep my forecast numbers fairly consistent.

This week's weather is going to be all over the place

The pattern is that there is no pattern. Most days will see a scattered rain chance, with many seeing downpours and others being completely dry.

Us KDKA meteorologists have an ongoing text stream that we chat on most days. We did a rain chat and everyone but me was dry on Saturday. It rained cats and dogs for around half an hour where I was in the South Hills. If you are wondering if this is unusual, not really. The dynamics behind the rain are the same as they have always been.

This is the hottest and most atmospherically moist time of the year. Both of those are key ingredients in storm development. As our globe warms, though, we should expect to see an increase in downpour intensity, and I think recent flood headlines are evidence of that.

Although clearing land for hard road surfaces and parking areas due to human growth also plays a role in it, amongst other things.

