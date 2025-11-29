Saturday's weather will be all about the temperature before snow showers move through

The track of Sunday night's snow has adjusted north over the past 24 hours, and now, the track to the north does a couple of things for us. First off, it pushes the "core" of the snow to the north. It also pushes our temperatures up a couple of degrees while the snow is expected to move through.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - November 29, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

While I was expecting temperatures to be just over 32°, temperatures overnight are now expected to be in the mid-30s in Pittsburgh. You'll have to get a little further north before you get to temperatures that will be cold enough for an impact more than minor on area roads.

Conditions when Pitt takes on Miami at Acrisure Stadium this afternoon KDKA Weather Center

I think roads from the City of Butler to the north will be snow-covered with a dusting of snow on roads for an hour or two. Once you cross over I-80, there will be an impact on roads due to the two to five inches of snow expected to fall.

We are still on track to see more places impacted by snow on Tuesday.

While we wait on snow overnight, today will be calmer with sunny skies to start the day and clouds returning this afternoon. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s this morning, and highs today will hit the mid-30s.

Once temperatures hit 35 degrees, they will hover there through the overnight hours. Winds will be variable today and light. Winds will start out coming from the west, then change to the south for the middle of the day, and finally will begin coming in out of the east just ahead of sunset.

Looking at Tuesday's snow chance, most places will see snow. As of this morning, it looks like the rain-sleet-snow line will set up near I-70.

Snow accumulation expected through Monday evening KDKA Weather Center

Working these types of systems before, model data normally underplays the strength of the warm air and pushes this rain-snow line too far south. I expect that this dividing line will push to the north as we get closer to Tuesday.

As it stands right now, Pittsburgh should look to see 1"-3" of snow on Tuesday. The I-80 corridor could see upwards of six inches of snow. Let's put these numbers as the high side of what you may see, with the understanding that real-world totals will likely be less than this.

7-day forecast: November 29, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!