Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Salted Cod Fritters (Frittelle di Baccala) | Chef Jason Capps on PTL

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A local chef returning from Tuscany is sharing his culinary secrets with us
A local chef returning from Tuscany is sharing his culinary secrets with us 06:35

Pittsburgh Chef Jason Capps has been traveling around the world! Now that he's back in town, we invited him into the kitchen to us make us a treat.

Salted Cod Fritters (Frittelle di Baccala) 
As made on PTL! 

cod-fritters-ptl.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cold sparkling water (club soda)
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted
  • ¼ cup chopped chives and/or Italian parsley
  • 1 beaten egg
  • 1-1.5 cup shredded salted cod (previously desalted and flaked)
  • Pinch of salt, to finish
  • Oil for frying (olive oil blend or canola), heated to 350°F (175°C)

Optional (for extra flavor):

  • 1 minced garlic clove

Instructions

  1. Prepare the Cod:
  • 24-36 hours in advance, cover salted cod with water and soak overnight. Change water at least twice during this process to remove excess salt and rehydrate the fish.
  • Make the Batter:
    • In a bowl, mix cold club soda and baking powder into flour. Start with 1 cup of flour, adding more as needed to create a batter that's slightly thicker than pancake batter.
    • Cover and let rest for 30 minutes at room temperature.
  • Combine:
    • Shred cod with two forks until stringy and broken up.
    • Finely chop herbs. Add fish and herbs to batter and stir gently until well combined.
  • Fry the Fritters:
    • Heat oil in a deep pan to 350°F 
    • Drop small spoonfuls of batter into hot oil, flip 1-2 times for even browning. Fry in batches and avoid overcrowding.
  • Drain and Season:
    • Transfer fritters to a rack-lined tray or brown paper bag to drain excess oil.
    • While still hot, sprinkle with a pinch of salt.
    •  
  • Serve with fresh lemon, simple tartar sauce or eat plain! 

    • Buon appetito! 

    © 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    View CBS News In
    CBS News App Open
    Chrome Safari Continue
    Be the first to know
    Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.