Salted Cod Fritters (Frittelle di Baccala) | Chef Jason Capps on PTL

Pittsburgh Chef Jason Capps has been traveling around the world! Now that he's back in town, we invited him into the kitchen to us make us a treat.

Salted Cod Fritters (Frittelle di Baccala)

As made on PTL!

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

1 cup cold sparkling water (club soda)

cold sparkling water (club soda) 1 teaspoon baking powder

baking powder 2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

all-purpose flour, sifted ¼ cup chopped chives and/or Italian parsley

chopped chives and/or Italian parsley 1 beaten egg

1-1.5 cup shredded salted cod (previously desalted and flaked)

shredded salted cod (previously desalted and flaked) Pinch of salt, to finish

Oil for frying (olive oil blend or canola), heated to 350°F (175°C)

Optional (for extra flavor):

1 minced garlic clove

Instructions

Prepare the Cod:

24-36 hours in advance, cover salted cod with water and soak overnight. Change water at least twice during this process to remove excess salt and rehydrate the fish.

Make the Batter:

In a bowl, mix cold club soda and baking powder into flour. Start with 1 cup of flour, adding more as needed to create a batter that's slightly thicker than pancake batter.

Cover and let rest for 30 minutes at room temperature.

Combine:

Shred cod with two forks until stringy and broken up.

Finely chop herbs. Add fish and herbs to batter and stir gently until well combined.

Fry the Fritters:

Heat oil in a deep pan to 350°F

Drop small spoonfuls of batter into hot oil, flip 1-2 times for even browning. Fry in batches and avoid overcrowding.

Drain and Season:

Transfer fritters to a rack-lined tray or brown paper bag to drain excess oil.

While still hot, sprinkle with a pinch of salt.





Serve with fresh lemon, simple tartar sauce or eat plain!

Buon appetito!