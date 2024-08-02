Route 51 detour creates headaches for drivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Friday marked the first full day of new detours amid construction along Route 51, and it didn't exactly go smoothly.

Early in the afternoon, Melissa Margolis of Beechview struggled to pull out of the Eat'n Park off Banksville Road as she tried to find a break between back-to-back cars on Crane Avenue.

"This is ridiculous," Margolis said.

It wasn't the half of it for her and Drew Dauer of Mt. Washington.

"A 2-minute drive to the Eat'n ' Park here took me like 15," Margolis said.

"What normally would be a 10-minute trip has become a half-hour trip," Dauer said.

They both said the congestion was worse than rush hour, and what it came from was the first day of construction on Saw Mill Run Boulevard, also known as Route 51. PennDOT closed the section between Crane and Woodruff Thursday night to demolish the bridge by Woodruff at the bottom of Mt. Washington.

"It's a little frustrating," Dauer said.

(Photo: KDKA)

The bridge is about 95 years old and PennDOT said they need to knock it down because it's not feasible to keep repairing it. However, that means there will be around three weeks of detours until Aug. 26.

"This area is already like super busy, and it just makes it harder to get out of anywhere," Margolis said.

Semi-trucks seem to be facing some of the biggest challenges. KDKA witnessed a truck having trouble trying to pass a tractor-trailer on Crane. Drivers said those vehicles never travel that road.

"I've already seen one truck doing the reverse three times to make the turn," Dauer said.

KDKA-TV reached out to PennDOT about the issues. A spokesperson said there are growing pains with any new restrictions, but they have engineers reviewing work zones to see if they can improve traffic flow. In fact, the agency confirmed crews were out adjusting the times on a few traffic lights.

As for drivers, they're finding ways to get through it.

"A lot of patience because it's going to take you a lot more time," Margolis said.

PennDOT told KDKA-TV they're already seeing a lot of speeding and drivers ignoring the posted signs. They urge you to slow down and pay more attention.

You can find more details on the detours on PennDOT's website.

Beyond the Liberty Tunnel, traffic on northbound Route 51 will be directed to either make a U-turn to return to the detour route or turn left to access Crane Avenue. The only exception is for local traffic accessing the businesses in the plaza before Woodruff Street. No through traffic will be permitted.