After clearing a tanker truck crash on Route 28, the cleanup of the waterways continued Wednesday

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The cleanup efforts continued today after a tanker truck crashed on Route 28 near the Sharpsburg exit, spilling fuel in the process.

More than 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in the crash and the fuel made it's way from the road, down through the storm drains, and eventually into Pine Creek.

Allegheny County Emergency Services, local fire companies, rescue crews, and police were all part of the nearly 10-hour cleanup to reopen Route 28 for the morning commute.

An overturned tanker truck on Rt. 28 in Sharpsburg led to the highway being shut down after hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled into a nearby creek. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane

"[The Department of Environmental Protection] will continue to work with the cleanup contractor primarily monitoring the creek conditions that are leading to the Allegheny River," said Chief Matthew Brown of Allegheny County Emergency Services. "I know we do have reports of a sheen both on the river and creek, which we had yesterday, as well."

Now, the question is, what kind of impact will all this fuel have on the environment?

"The largest impact would be to our aquatic environment, whether it's fish, mussels, or snails," said Cole Devine, the on-scene coordinator for the western response section, EPA Region III. "It includes water, birds, so just oiled wildlife in general."

"The good thing is, with it being a hydrocarbon product, it will separate itself to the top of the water," added Chief Brown.

That allows for cleanup methods like skimming to collect the oil from the surface.

Another positive was how quickly emergency crews were able to contain the spill.

"At this point, it's just keeping those containment measures so the oil can't move and collecting oil that moves up behind it," said Devine.

Now, if a sheen is spotted in the waterway, a report can be made with Allegheny County Emergency Services for cleanup.