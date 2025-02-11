Overturned tanker truck shuts down southbound lanes of Rt. 28, spills diesel fuel into nearby creek

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The southbound lanes of Rt. 28 are closed in Sharpsburg after a tanker truck overturned and spilled a large amount of diesel fuel.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday near the Etna/Butler exit.

An estimated 2,200 to 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled during the crash with a large amount of it pouring into the nearby Pine Creek.

"The time to unload the remaining fuel, get the truck righted, and get the highway cleaned up is probably going to be lengthy," said Etna Volunteer Fire Department Chief Greg Porter. "It's an estimate at this point, but we do think it could lead into the morning rush."

The Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company said its crews deployed their swift water rescue team and worked with firefighters from Blawnox to try and contain the fuel in the creek to keep it from going into the Allegheny River.

Rescue crews from the Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company and the Blawnox Volunteer Fire Department worked to contain fuel spilled in a tanker truck crash to Pine Creek and kept it from leaking into the nearby Allegheny River. Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company / Facebook

The truck driver was injured in the crash but is expected to be okay.