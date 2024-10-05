Rochester varsity football player suffered seizure during game, family says

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Rochester High School football player is in the hospital tonight after collapsing during a game against Shenango on Friday.

Carter Mason took a hit in the fourth quarter of the game, walked off the field on his power, and then collapsed on the sidelines.

Medical staff quickly came to his aid, and the game was paused.

Carter's family told KDKA-TV that he had a seizure.

"Apparently, he must have bumped in with another player and was hit on the left side of his head, and he had collapsed, they said it looked like seizures, and they got an ambulance for him and took him up to Children's Hospital. They [flew] him to Children's Hospital," Dorothy Mason, Carter's grandmother, said.

His grandmother says Carter has had concussions in the past from playing football.

They say he remains unconscious in the hospital.

The Rochester Area School District released a statement on social media, saying in part: "The school district, including families, students, and staff send their thoughts and prayers to the student, his family, our coaches and team, along with the Rochester school community."