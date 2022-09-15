Watch CBS News
Riley Williams, accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, granted second request to attend Pa. Renaissance Faire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Pennsylvania who is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6th riots will be allowed off of house arrest to attend the Pa. Renaissance Faire for a second time.

Riley Williams, of Mechanicsburg, had asked a judge to let her go to the faire this coming Saturday.

The judge granted her request on Wednesday, making this her second trip to to the faire while on home confinement.

She was allowed to attend last month as well.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 1:53 AM

