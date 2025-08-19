$3,000 reward being offered for information in helping locate missing Greensburg man

A reward is being offered for information that can help authorities locate a Greensburg man who went missing last month.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office says that the family of Ruben Carranza is offering a $1,500 reward for information that might help authorities locate their son.

An anonymous donor also gave $1,500 to increase the total reward to $3,000.

Carranza, 31, was reported missing in late July and was last seen in Greensburg.

Carranza's mother says her son had never disappeared like this before and had not checked in with his family to let them know his whereabouts.

Last week, police said Carranza's vehicle had been located in Acme and that their investigation revealed that the car was purposely hidden on August 5, the same day Carranza was first publicly reported missing.

The car belonging to Ruben Carranza, who has been missing since late July, was located in Westmoreland County over the weekend. City of Greensburg Police Department

According to police, the timing of the vehicle being hidden was no coincidence and that someone in the Acme area knows something.

So far, evidence shows the car was first taken somewhere else on July 29 before it was moved to Ridge Road. Carranza's cell phone last pinged in the Mt. Pleasant area.

Authorities say they searched there, Mammoth Park, Lynn Run State Park, and Beam Rocks, all places he visited often.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. If you know anything or spot Carranza, you're being asked to call Greensburg Police.