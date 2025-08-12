Mother of missing Greensburg man pleading for information on his whereabouts

Mother of missing Greensburg man pleading for information on his whereabouts

Mother of missing Greensburg man pleading for information on his whereabouts

Dawn Rose, the mother of 31-year-old Ruben Carranza, who has been missing since last month, says the last several days have been almost unbearable.

"My son is still not here. I know he is not coming back, but I just want to be able to say goodbye," Rose said.

Carranza was last seen in Greensburg on July 29 and has been officially missing for over a week.

Now, his mother and the police are asking anyone with information about Carranza's last location to come forward.

"I'm stuck in this purgatory, right? I can't go forward if there is grieving involved. I'm just stuck. Just stuck," Rose said.

She added that her son had never disappeared like this before and had not checked in with his family to let them know his whereabouts.

When asked if she thought that he was missing or if something else had happened to her son, Rose said, "I think something else has happened. I first thought that maybe you know, for mental health reasons, that he left, but after knowing that somebody moved that car."

She is referring to a 2002 Toyota Avalon that belonged to her father, which she says Carranza borrowed late on Monday, July 28, before he vanished. The car was later found this past weekend off of Ridge Road in Acme, Pennsylvania.

Lead investigator, Detective Sargent Justin Scalzo of the Greensburg Police Department, says they are examining all leads in the case.

"We are again encouraging people from all over the county and especially those community members of the Acme area to just think about that vehicle," Scalzo said. "If they would have seen that vehicle or if they know something about Ruban or why that vehicle was dropped off at that location."

Carranza's mother says that her son was a talented tattoo artist who did several of his own, distinctive tattoos, and police are asking people to be on the lookout for this body art.

Those tattoos include:

The term "SINK" on the knuckles of his left hand

The term "SWIM" on the knuckles of his right hand

A dagger with the phrase "Fear is the mind killer" on his right outer forearm

The phrase "Let the wild rumpus start" on his right hand

An anarchy symbol on his right inner forearm

A barcode on his right inner wrist; a science molecule tattoo on the back of his knee

A spider hanging from a web near his armpit

The family is also saying that, despite having photos with a beard and mustache, Carranza likely doesn't have his facial hair anymore.

"You can call in anonymously," said Rose. "I am not trying to get anybody in trouble, I just want to bring my son home."

Anyone with any information about the disappearance or whereabouts of Carranza is asked to contact the Greensburg police at 724-834-3800.