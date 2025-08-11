Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing Greensburg man's car located in Westmoreland County, police say

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police say car of missing Greensburg man located
Police say car of missing Greensburg man located 00:54

Police in Westmoreland County have located the vehicle of a man who has been missing and last seen in Greensburg nearly two weeks ago. 

Investigators say that a concerned citizen found the white Toyota Avalon belonging to Ruben Carranza off of Ridge Road in Acme on Saturday. 

Police say their investigation revealed that the car was purposely hidden on August 5, the same day Carranza first publicly reported missing. Carranza was last seen in Greensburg on July 29.

68c6468ea48ca13531cb2dbab4fab94a.jpg
The car belonging to Ruben Carranza, who has been missing since late July, was located in Westmoreland County over the weekend.  City of Greensburg Police Department

According to police, the timing of the vehicle being hidden was no coincidence and that someone in the Acme area knows something.

So far, evidence shows the car was first taken somewhere else on July 29 before it was moved to Ridge Road. 

Carranza's cell phone last pinged in the Mt. Pleasant area.

529283899-1206225268207582-3596284369547372338-n.jpg
Greensburg Police are looking for Ruben Carranza, who was last seen in late July.  City of Greensburg Police Department

Authorities say they searched there, Mammoth Park, Lynn Run State Park, and Beam Rocks, all places he visited often.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. If you know anything or spot Carranza, you're being asked to call Greensburg Police. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue