Missing Greensburg man's car located in Westmoreland County, police say

Police in Westmoreland County have located the vehicle of a man who has been missing and last seen in Greensburg nearly two weeks ago.

Investigators say that a concerned citizen found the white Toyota Avalon belonging to Ruben Carranza off of Ridge Road in Acme on Saturday.

Police say their investigation revealed that the car was purposely hidden on August 5, the same day Carranza first publicly reported missing. Carranza was last seen in Greensburg on July 29.

According to police, the timing of the vehicle being hidden was no coincidence and that someone in the Acme area knows something.

So far, evidence shows the car was first taken somewhere else on July 29 before it was moved to Ridge Road.

Carranza's cell phone last pinged in the Mt. Pleasant area.

Authorities say they searched there, Mammoth Park, Lynn Run State Park, and Beam Rocks, all places he visited often.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. If you know anything or spot Carranza, you're being asked to call Greensburg Police.