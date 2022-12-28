Region to send 5 new state House members to Harrisburg next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In less than a week, this region will be represented in Harrisburg by five new legislators.

As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, it's part of a major turnover of lawmakers in the Pennsylvania State Capital.

When lawmakers are sworn in next Tuesday in Harrisburg, about one-quarter of the state House will be new legislators. That includes five from this region like state Reps.-elect Marla Brown, a New Castle Republican; Andrew Kuzma, an Elizabeth Republican; La'Tasha Mayes, a Morningside Democrat; Mandy Steele, a Fox Chapel Democrat; and Arvind Venkat, a McCandless Democrat.

"Aside from recently becoming a father, being elected is the greatest privilege of my life," says Kuzma.

"I'm overjoyed, not only to serve the people of House District 24, but to work with so many dynamic leaders from across the state," says Mayes.

Mayes represents the Pittsburgh district once represented by Mayor Ed Gainey, while Kuzma represents part of the Mon Valley in both Allegheny and Washington counties. At age 26, Kuzma is one of the youngest members.

Each of the new lawmakers has a specific agenda.

"There's going to be millions and millions and millions of dollars pouring into the state for clean energy investment. We need to make sure that we are driving that investment and job creation to here in southwestern Pennsylvania," says Steele.

Steele — who represents much of the Allegheny Valley from Fox Chapel up the river — focuses on manufacturing, while Venkat, whose district includes part of the North Hills and is the House's only physician member, cites gun violence.

"We need to pass gun safety legislation. Gun violence is a public health threat. We're seeing that on a regular basis throughout the region, and we need to address that," says Venkat.

Brown, who represents much of Lawrence County, reflects the sentiment of all five.

"It's refreshing that we have new perspectives coming in, new motivations, and hopefully more willingness to work bipartisan issues," says Brown.

One of their first orders of business is electing a new House Speaker, and that could be contentious. On Nov. 8, the Democrats won the state House, 102 to 101.

But with the death of one and resignation of two others – all Democrats – the Republicans now hold the edge, 101 to 99, at least until special elections are held to fill those vacancies.

So who should be elected Speaker on Tuesday: a Republican, Democrat? Or nobody?

"My hope is that we get sworn in, that we go home, that we allow the voters to decide who they want to represent them in these three districts, and then we get to work," says Venkat.

Democrats like Venkat and Steele want the special elections in Allegheny County held quickly.

"It is imperative that we hold the three special elections on Feb. 7, which is the soonest possible date we can make that happen so that the people of Pennsylvania have a voice in their leadership," says Steele.

Republican newcomers like Kuzma and Brown hope that whatever happens next Tuesday, the leaders in both parties can try to accommodate each other.

"Try also to use this as an opportunity to come together, Democrats and Republicans together, to hopefully meet middle of the road on some things. If there were ever a chance to do that and reach across the aisle, it's now," says Brown.

"I would hope that both parties would come to some sort of an agreement. We are in a unique situation. On election day, there is no question the Democrats won the majority by one vote. Since that time, mathematically, the Republicans have a temporary advantage, and I am all about working together," says Kuzma.

Whatever happens, as Democrat Mayes says, the newcomers are happy to be part of it.

"I'm really thrilled. Every day I've been preparing since my election. I have to pinch myself because it's truly a dream come true," says Mayes.

Both the new state House and Senate will be sworn in at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.