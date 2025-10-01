Red-spotted newts on the move at Flight 93 National Memorial signal good news

The red-spotted newts are on the move at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.

The National Park Service shared photos of the bright orange creatures crawling around the memorial, telling visitors to be on the lookout.

Right now, the red-spotted newts are bright orange juveniles called red efts. They're migrating out of wetlands to spend the colder months on land. According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the orange color is a warning sign. During the red eft stage, the newts develop a thick skin with poisonous glands to deter predators.

"Please keep an eye out for these tiny travelers on the roads and watch your step!" the Flight 93 National Memorial posted on Facebook, sharing a photo that read "amphibian crossing."

Red-spotted newt (Photo: National Park Service)

The memorial was built in Somerset County to honor the 40 passengers and crew members who were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, when passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 voted to fight back against hijackers, crashing the plane in a field. So not only are the newts cute, but they're also a sign that efforts to clean up the area around the memorial have been successful.

"Did you know, newts and most amphibians breathe and absorb water through their skin? This makes them very sensitive to water pollutants. The memorial was built on a reclaimed strip-mine and there have been immense efforts to improve water quality and overall wildlife habitat through reforestation and water treatment," Flight 93 National Memorial wrote on Facebook.

"So, when visitors spot red efts at the memorial, it's 'good newts' indeed - it means the water is clean and the ecosystem is thriving."