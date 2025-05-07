Real ID enforcement at Pittsburgh International Airport begins today, here's what travelers need to know

The early morning hours at Pittsburgh International Airport are peak travel areas, but today is a big day because it is the deadline for Real ID requirements to travel.

For those who will head to the airport, here's what you need to know before you go.

Changes at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints

Earlier this year, the Transportation Security Administration announced that the main checkpoint is now primarily for travelers who are enrolled in TSA Pre-Check and Clear Screening.

That means everyone else must go to the alternate checkpoint.

TSA said that travel volume has increased "tremendously" during the past year, and that has caused them to explore various checkpoint configurations in an effort to increase efficiency during the morning travel rush.

On Monday, those changes at Pittsburgh International Airport went into effect, confusing many travelers.

"I think it's this way, I don't know, follow us to the third floor, no, that's not it, come here, no, you know what, ask that man over there, he might know," Janice Toth said. "I spoke with probably four different employees who were all really polite, but seemed to be a little confused as well."

Real ID requirements go into effect today

Beginning today, TSA is requiring a Real ID or another federally-approved identification, such as a passport, or Global Entry ID, or a military ID, to fly on commercial flights, enter a military base, or enter certain federal facilities.

According to TSA, 81% of travelers who travel by airline in the U.S. are already compliant, so they have IDs that they will be able to use just like they always have been.

However, according to CBS News data in April, at least 17 states were at less than 50% compliant with Real ID requirements, and 30 states were less than 70% compliant.

Here in Pennsylvania, as of April 28, we're at 28%.

What if I don't have a Real ID yet?

If you don't have a Real ID or any of the current acceptable forms of ID, you will still be able to get through the checkpoint for the time being, but you may be subject to additional screening, and you will be told your ID is not compliant.

While it's unclear how long this grace period will last, it's recommended that those travelers budget an extra 15 to 30 minutes more than normal for getting to their gate.

If you still do not have a Real ID, PennDOT Driver's License Centers will have their final Real ID Day this coming Monday, and here's what you need to know in order to get one.