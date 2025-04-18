Pittsburgh International Airport announces checkpoint changes beginning in May

Pittsburgh International Airport announced this week that changes will be coming to the checkpoints beginning on Monday, May 5.

Chief among the changes is that TSA PreCheck travelers will now have to use the main checkpoint in order to receive their expedited screening benefits.

The Transportation Security Administration said that travel volume has increased "tremendously" during the past year, and that has caused them to explore various checkpoint configurations in an effort to increase efficiency during the morning travel rush.

Beginning on May 5, TSA PreCheck travelers will have to head to the main checkpoint only. Meanwhile, non-TSA PreCheck travelers will still be able to utilize both the main and alternate checkpoints at Pittsburgh International Airport.

On May 4, the checkpoints at the airport will be closed from 10:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. daily. During that time period, travelers will not be able to access the concourse or gate area.

TSA has also said that travelers will see passenger screening canine teams at the checkpoint areas.

Signage will be posted throughout the terminal to assist travelers with the changes once they take hold next month.