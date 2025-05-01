Watch CBS News
How much does a Real ID cost in Pennsylvania? Here's what you need to know.

By
Michael Guise
With May 7 Real ID deadline approaching, PennDOT says to avoid these mistakes
With May 7 Real ID deadline approaching, PennDOT says to avoid these mistakes 02:28

The Real ID deadline is days away after multiple delays that have spanned years.  

Travelers will need a Real ID or another acceptable alternative approved by the Transportation Security Administration to board domestic flights and enter military installations and certain federal facilities. 

Officials say getting a Real ID is "easy," but how much does it cost in Pennsylvania? Here's everything you need to know. 

The cost of a Real ID in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a Real ID costs a one-time fee of $30, plus a renewal fee.

PennDOT says the expiration date on the initial Real ID will include any time remaining on your current license or ID card. After a person's initial Real ID expires, they won't have to pay an additional fee, beyond regular renewal fees, for a Real ID renewal, officials added. 

"For example, if requesting a REAL ID and license renewal while renewing your license, you'll need to pay a total of $69.50 (the $30 REAL ID fee plus the $39.50 standard license renewal fee)," the state says.

Why do I need a Real ID?

PennDOT Secretary Michael Carroll said if travelers don't have a passport and don't have a gold star on their driver's license, they won't be able to get on a flight after May 7 without a Real ID. 

Pennsylvania state-issued driver's licenses or IDs will no longer be accepted for travelers flying domestically after May 7. 

How do I get a Real ID?

To get a Real ID, you'll need a passport or birth certificate, your Social Security number, and two proofs of residency, plus documents if you've changed your name.   

You can bring the required documents to a PennDOT driver's license center.  PennDOT is hosting Real ID days at select driver's license centers across Pennsylvania on May 5 and May 12. 

State officials said 28 percent of Pennsylvanians have signed up as of April 28. 

