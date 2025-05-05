Changes to TSA checkpoints at Pittsburgh International Airport go into effect today

Changes to TSA checkpoints at PIT take effect

Changes to the TSA checkpoints at Pittsburgh International Airport are taking effect today.

The changes come just days before the enforcement period for REAL ID begins and ahead of the summer travel season taking off.

If you're planning on flying out of Pittsburgh International, you'll see the checkpoints will look a little different -- all part of an effort to speed up the process of getting through security, especially during the peak early-morning travel period.

TSA says travel volume has increased tremendously in the past year and workers have tried to change configurations to improve efficiency and streamline the flow through security.

The changes led to heavy confusion at the airport Monday morning as the former TSA PreCheck line has been transitioned to be designated for Clear travelers and the main checkpoint line has been converted to a line for TSA PreCheck travelers. Anyone who is not a participant in Clear or TSA PreCheck now needs to go to the alternate checkpoint.

Travelers were frustrated Monday morning when they spent time waiting in the wrong zone and not finding out about the change until they got to the front of the line. At the same time, wait times were much longer than usual for Clear and TSA Precheck, frustrating travelers who pay for these programs.

Along with the changes to the security checkpoint designations, people traveling at the airport will also see canine teams as part of the screening process. TSA says the use of the canine teams "are an important layer of security focused on identifying any passengers who may be carrying an explosive device."

Also starting today, the passenger screening checkpoints will be closed daily from 10:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.