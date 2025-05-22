Rain continues most of Thursday in Pittsburgh, but this time without storms

Rain will continue today, but this time without storms. New rain totals should be less than a half-inch for the day for most places.

I will call rain widespread through 5 p.m. with more scattered showers in place for the rest of the evening and overnight. Scattered to isolated showers are also expected on Friday.

When it comes to your forecast, temperatures will be in the low 50s for the rest of the day. Afternoon temperatures will hit the mid-50s on Friday.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh region on Thursday KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will be back in the 60s for highs on Saturday. Sunday highs should hit the upper 60s. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s for highs and the low 50s for lows most of next week.

I finally have us back in the 70s for highs on Friday.

Radar estimates show more than 3" of rain falling in New Castle over the last 24 hours.

Estimated rain totals from yesterday's storms into the early-morning hours of Thursday KDKA Weather Center

Yesterday saw the 7th confirmed tornado in our area so far this year. The confirmed tornado occurred in Butler County (Unionville) just north of the city of Butler just after 4 p.m. We will find out more about the tornado later on today after the NWS conducts a ground survey.

There is a video of the tornado that shows enough evidence for confirmation. By the end of today, we will also have an answer on the potential for two more confirmed tornadoes. One in Washington County that also had a textbook radar signature. The Washington County storm also has some damage being reported.

The Allegheny storm has no storm damage yet being reported. The other big story from yesterday was the big rain totals we have seen. A large swath of area in Lawrence County saw more than 3 inches of rain yesterday, according to radar estimates. There was also an area along the Parkway where radar estimates show between 2" - 3" of rain falling.

Most other places saw between half an inch to an inch of rain.

7-day forecast: May 22, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

