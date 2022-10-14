PTL Links: October 14, 2022
Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics
- Women Who Rock | South Side Pop-up Show
- National Comedy Center
- Lucille Ball/Dezi Arnaz Museum
- Haunted Hunt
- Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens
- Ford Driving Skills for Life
- Canine Companions
- KDKA Pups on Facebook
- Orvis Dog Days of Summer
- KDKA-TV Turkey Fund
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.