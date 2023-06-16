PTL Links: June 16, 2023
- Blue Sky Kitchen and Bar's Taylor Swift Brunch & Pre-Game
- Adda Coffee and Tea - Taylor Swift Eras Special
- Sally Ann's
- Donnell Rawlings at Pittsburgh Improv | Website
- Juneteenth Festival
- High Point National Motocross
- Canine Companions | Sit Stay Sparkle
- KDKA Pups on Facebook
