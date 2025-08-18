Props from Pittsburgh-filmed Hershey biopic hit the auction block

Filming of the Hershey biopic has wrapped, and now Pittsburghers have a chance to own a piece of its production.

From period furnishings and antiques to vintage set decor, props from "Hershey," a movie chronicling the life of Pennsylvania chocolatier Milton Hershey, are hitting the auction block.

"Whether you're a film buff, a Hershey aficionado, or a collector of Americana, this auction offers a one-of-a-kind chance to acquire pieces that blend storytelling, craftsmanship, and Pennsylvania pride," a press release from Carey Auctions said.

Bidding has already begun online, and there's an in-person preview scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 24, from noon until 4 p.m. at the Carey Auctions facility in Blairsville, Pennsylvania. One auction ends on Wednesday, Aug. 27 and the other ends on Thursday, Aug. 28. For more information and a look at the items up for auction, visit this link.

"Hershey" filmed across the Pittsburgh area this summer, transforming areas like the South Side, Ligonier and Butler County into scenes from the past. Starring Finn Wittrock of "American Horror Story" and Alexandra Daddario of "The White Lotus," the movie is set in the late 1800s and early 1900s as it follows Hershey's quest to build his chocolate empire.

"Against all odds, Milton achieved great success, but unlike a lot of other wealthy men of his time, he shared his success with the working people and community around him," director Mark Waters said in a news release announcing the movie earlier this year.

"The core of HERSHEY, the movie, will be the special love story between Milton and Catherine Hershey, who inspired his greatest legacy - the creation of Milton Hershey School. I'm excited to have Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario to portray these two visionaries, who believed in leaving the world a better place than they found it - the kind of wonderful, true story that audiences are hungry for right now."

The film is set to release in 2026.