New movie about Milton Hershey to film in Pittsburgh

A motion picture film titled "Hershey" will start production in May 2025. The film crew will stop for production in the Pittsburgh area according to the Pittsburgh Film Office.

The movie will focus on the founder of The Hershey Company, Milton Hershey, a man who had failed ventures in business and became a chocolatier.

The main cast features Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario as Milton and Catherine Hershey.

"Against all odds, Milton achieved great success, but unlike a lot of other wealthy men of his time, he shared his success with the working people and community around him," said Director of the Hershey movie Mike Waters. "The core of Hershey, the movie, will be the special love story between Milton and Catherine Hershey."

The Milton Hershey School was inspired by his motivation to bring good to the world.

Five Hershey affiliated establishments, The Hershey Company, Milton Hershey School, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, The M.S. Hershey Foundation and Hershey Trust Company collaborated with Dandelion Media to ensure the portrayal of Milton's life is authentic.

"Milton and Catherine Hershey's greatest achievement wasn't chocolate, it was creating a home and school for generations of children in need," said President of Milton Hershey School, Pete Gurt. "As an alumnus of Milton Hershey School, I've seen firsthand how their vision transforms lives."

The film is set to release in 2026.