Production of Milton Hershey biopic comes to Pittsburgh's South Side

From Hershey to Harmony to Pittsburgh's South Side, the Hershey movie is being filmed around Pennsylvania, mainly in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Bedford Square on Pittsburgh's South Side has been transformed into a movie set, throwing us back to the late 1800s as crews film the Hershey movie.

"We're seeing the extras and the horses are all lined up at the park behind us on 13th Street, so it's fun seeing them," said Lisa Pettko.

KDKA-TV cameras caught them shooting a scene with extras walking around.

"It's nice! I like all the props," said Rocco Crawley.

The South Side is buzzing with excitement as people stop by to witness the sweet film in the works. People in the neighborhood told KDKA-TV they were excited to see the lights, cameras, and action.

"I came down to take a look and see what they were doing down here; I heard they were filming a movie about the Hershey family," Pettko said.

"My grandma said they were shooting a movie, and I was just interested in what it was about," Crawley said.

"My street was blocked off because I live, like, right around here. I was curious about what was going on, so I walked over here to see," said Folake Olujide-Ajibade.

Anna Lingeris with the Hershey Company told KDKA-TV that the production team is filming at the best locations around western Pennsylvania that will help them tell the story of the man behind the famous wrapped Hershey bar, Milton Hershey, his wife, Kitty, and how their Pennsylvania chocolate company became an empire.

People who live on the South Side said their neighborhood is a great backdrop for the film.

"I think they transformed it really nicely, you can't really tell that it's like Pittsburgh, besides the South Side's sign on it," said Olujide-Ajibade. "I love the posters; it just looks different. I feel like they probably touched up on painting. I love how they have the carriages, all the decor, it's really cute."

The Hershey Company spokesperson noted what's super special and sweet about the production is that they're shooting the movie in the state where the company was founded.

Filming will wrap up at the end of June. The movie is set to release in 2026.

"I can't wait to see the movie so I can see who I know and see if I can recognize the buildings I pass every day. It's not every day it's happening right where you live," Pettko said.