Primanti Bros. closes location on Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh

The Primanti Bros. location on Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood has closed.

A company spokesperson said on Wednesday that the restaurant has closed. The spokesperson said Primanti Bros. is "focused on our four other locations within Pittsburgh city limits."

"Through the normal course of business, we continually evaluate our portfolio to ensure our restaurants have the resources to achieve their growth potential," the company spokesperson said. "We have known this lease agreement was ending, and after careful consideration, we made the decision not to renew the lease."

Primanti Bros. is known for its sandwiches loaded with meat, cheese, french fries and coleslaw, but it also has American classics like burgers, wings and pizza on its menu. Primanti Bros. also serves beers, liquor and signature cocktails.

Primanti Bros. opened in 1933 and has grown to 42 locations, including 24 in western Pennsylvania. Primanti Bros. also has locations in Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio and central Pennsylvania. The Pittsburgh-based chain opened its first restaurant in the Baltimore area in 2024.

In the past 10 years, Primanti Bros. said it has more than doubled the number of restaurants in its portfolio.

"Pittsburgh's Strip District will always be our original neighborhood - but we're working every day to bring a new Primanti Bros. to yours," Primanti Bros. says on its website.

The Primanti Bros. on Penn Avenue is the latest establishment to close in Pittsburgh. This week, Voodoo Brewing announced the closing of its location on the North Shore.

Last week, Nakama Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar on East Carson Street closed abruptly.