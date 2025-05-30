Watch CBS News
Local News

Nakama's South Side location appears to have shut down

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Popular South Side Japanese restaurant appears to close
Popular South Side Japanese restaurant appears to close 00:17

A popular Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar in Pittsburgh may be shut down for good. 

Nakama Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar on East Carson Street in Pittsburgh's South Side appears to be closing its doors. According to a report from the Trib, an employee arrived for work earlier this week and was told by their manager that the place was shutting down. 

Back in September, Nakama was flagged by the Allegheny County Health Department for pest management violations, including inspectors finding four dead mice, one of them found in the grill in the dining room. 

There were other violations found by the health department, including poor employee hygiene practices, improper cleaning and sanitation, and malfunctioning facilities to maintain temperature. 

While there has been no confirmation by Nakama of the closure, if it does indeed shut down, it would be the second closure in the last year, with their Wexford location having shut down last summer. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.