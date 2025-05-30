Nakama's South Side location appears to have shut down

A popular Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar in Pittsburgh may be shut down for good.

Nakama Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar on East Carson Street in Pittsburgh's South Side appears to be closing its doors. According to a report from the Trib, an employee arrived for work earlier this week and was told by their manager that the place was shutting down.

Back in September, Nakama was flagged by the Allegheny County Health Department for pest management violations, including inspectors finding four dead mice, one of them found in the grill in the dining room.

There were other violations found by the health department, including poor employee hygiene practices, improper cleaning and sanitation, and malfunctioning facilities to maintain temperature.

While there has been no confirmation by Nakama of the closure, if it does indeed shut down, it would be the second closure in the last year, with their Wexford location having shut down last summer.