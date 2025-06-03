Voodoo Brewing's North Shore location is closing

Voodoo Brewing has announced the closing of its location on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

The company announced the news of the closing on their Facebook page, saying it's been a blast to serve the North Shore for the last nearly three years.

Voodoo says they've decided to close the pub so they can focus more on brewing beer and making that beer available throughout the state.

"This shift will allow us to improve our production, expand distribution, and support our growing network of franchise locations across the country," Voodoo said.

Tuesday night will be the last day of business for Voodoo's North Shore location.

"Thank you to everyone who stopped in and supported us on the North Shore and to our staff who made it happen every single day," Voodoo said."If you've been meaning to visit, now's the time. Come raise a glass and help us close things out right," Voodoo said. "It's not good bye, it's I'll see you later."