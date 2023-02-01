Point Park Names Dr. Chris Brussalis as interim president

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Point Park University has named Dr. Chris Brussalis as its interim president.

Brussalis is taking over for Don Green.

Brussalis currently serves as chairman of the Hill Group Inc., a national management consulting firm and he is also an adjunct professor of management and policy at the Heinz College at Carnegie Mellon University.

Dr. Green told the university's board of trustees his resignation is for private, personal, and familial reasons.