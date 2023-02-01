Point Park Names Dr. Chris Brussalis as interim president
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Point Park University has named Dr. Chris Brussalis as its interim president.
Brussalis is taking over for Don Green.
RELATED: Point Park University President Dr. Don Green resigns
Brussalis currently serves as chairman of the Hill Group Inc., a national management consulting firm and he is also an adjunct professor of management and policy at the Heinz College at Carnegie Mellon University.
Dr. Green told the university's board of trustees his resignation is for private, personal, and familial reasons.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.