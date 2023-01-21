Point Park University President Dr. Don Green resigns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Point Park University's president, Dr. Don Green, has announced that he is stepping down.

He told the university's board of trustees his resignation is for private, personal, and familial reasons.

"Of course, we support his decision and wish Don the very best," said Joe Greco, Chair of the Board of Trustees. "The board thanks Don for his boundless energy toward advancing the mission of the University and, in particular, his service to students during his time here."

Dr. Green was named president of the university in July 2021 after Dr. Paul Hennigan announced his retirement.

Dr. Michael Soto, Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs will take over as interim president until further notice.