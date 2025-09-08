Pleasant weather will be sticking around this week for the Pittsburgh area.

Any Alert Days Ahead? No.

Aware: It's the driest start to September since 2018. We have seen only 0.39" of rain so far this month. -2.74" for the year.

We do need some rain, and we are not going to get what we need anytime soon. Our next chance for rain is still nearly a week away, as I have us with an isolated rain chance for next Sunday. More than likely you'll have to wait until next Monday before we have a decent shot at seeing rain. Meanwhile, fall-like weather continues as we wrap up the last two weeks of summer.

KDKA Weather Center

Today will see nothing but sunshine with a cool morning giving way to pleasant afternoon temperatures. It is cold enough for frost advisories to be posted in higher elevations and more specifically, the eastern side of the Laurel Highlands. I have highs today hitting the low 70s, slightly warmer than yesterday's 68° high temperature. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-60s. Winds will be light and out of the east.

Temperatures will hit the mid-70s on Tuesday.. I have us near 80 for highs on Wednesday with the rest of the week seeing highs in the low 80s. The average high this time of the year is 78° with the average low coming in at 58°. We should be near our averages all week long.

KDKA Weather Center

I feel I should bring up that we need rain. For the year, we are -2.74" behind, and all of that deficit has been gained since June 1st. 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning is the data cut-off for weekly drought monitor maps, and we will see an expansion of moderate drought conditions in some areas of W. Pennsylvania when the new maps are released on Thursday morning at 8:30a.

