PennDOT reviewing data as wrong-way crashes rise on Pittsburgh-area highways

In just February alone, there have been four wrong-way crashes on highways around the Pittsburgh region. The latest came on Tuesday morning when an SUV crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer and caused a fire on Interstate 70. According to state police, an SUV was going the wrong way.

This comes after a deadly wrong-way crash on the Parkway West, a wrong-way crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge, and a wrong-way driver on I-79. PennDOT will look into the data that it gets through a state reporting system.

"We can look into the details all the way down to the police report to get real good information to design improvements or at the very least be understanding of what's going on on our roadways," PennDOT District 11 traffic engineer Stephanie Zolnak said.

Now, if any infrastructure needs to be changed, that's not an overnight process.

Take Route 28, for example. That system is getting installed now after years of planning, development, and installation.

"Not only to find out that we want to have some kind of improvement but to plan, receive the safety funds, and design that infrastructure," Zolnak said.

A variable that will always play a role is drivers. No matter what road crews design, there is a human element when driving. PennDOT always asks that drivers pay attention to signs and the road.

"So much information to digest. We just really want drivers to be looking for appropriate safe driving habits on our roadways," Zolnak said.

PennDOT said they are currently working on improving safety at the I-79, Route 910 interchange, and have plans for working on the Parkway East corridor.