One dead in head-on collision on I-376 near Cambells Run Road, state police investigating

One person is dead after a head-on collision on the Parkway West early on Sunday morning.

According to information provided by the Pennsylvania State Police, the wrong-way crash occurred just before 4 a.m. on I-376 near Campbells Run Road.

A Toyota Prius was driving east in the westbound lanes when it collided head-on with a Mercedes SUV.

The driver of the SUV was injured and taken to the hospital to be treated; their condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Parkway West was closed for about two hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.