Overnight tractor-trailer crash in Hempfield Township shuts down Interstate 70 traffic

Interstate 70 has been shut down due to an overnight tractor-trailer crash in Hempfield Township.

Dispatchers said that Interstate 70 was closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer that happened just before 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday near Exit 54 for Yukon in Hempfield Township.

PennDOT hasn't given a timeframe yet on when the interstate is expected to reopen.

An aerial view of the crash from the KDKA Drone Team showed traffic on the interstate backed up in both directions for at least one mile.

Dispatchers said that two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries or conditions are unknown at this time.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the crash.

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police out of the Belle Vernon barracks will be leading the investigation into the crash.