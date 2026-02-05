Police release video of wrong-way driver who caused crash on Interstate 79

Pennsylvania State Police released video of a wrong-way driver who caused a crash on Interstate 79 in Pittsburgh during the evening rush on Tuesday night.

PSP Pittsburgh is still looking for plate / partial plate information regarding this wrong way driver. Call 412-299-1607 pic.twitter.com/v6r50HUb3L — Troopers Gagliardi and Barnhart (@PSPTroopBPIO) February 6, 2026

In a video posted to X on Thursday night, state police shared a harrowing video of the driver nearly colliding with the wrong-way driver.

Authorities said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. State police said the driver of a gray SUV was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near the Parkway West interchange. Troopers say another car saw the wrong-way driver coming and swerved out of the way before hitting a concrete traffic barrier.

The wrong-way driver kept going southbound, state police said, as the other car sat on the shoulder of the highway.

State police are still trying to figure out where that driver went and where they are now. State police said if you have any information, you should call troopers at 412-299-1607.