Weekend begins with clear skies over Pittsburgh but widespread rain likely Sunday. Plus, a look at next week's forecast.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The weekend is beginning with clear skies, but halfway through, the area will get some much-needed rain.

Saturday morning begins with clear skies and seasonably chilly air following the passage of a dry cold front late Friday evening. High pressure passing to our northeast should leave us with a dry and seasonable day with temperatures maxing out in the mid-50s to near 60 this afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Overnight into Sunday morning, winds will shift to the southeast as the high pressure center moves away from the region allowing for return flow of moisture and milder air from the southwest. Lows tonight into Sunday morning will be in the mid to upper 40s as a result of the southerly winds and increasing cloud cover.

Our next system will arrive by Sunday with plenty of moisture, wind and a steady rain, especially by midday into the afternoon and evening. Model guidance suggests rainfall amounts around 0.5 to locally over 1" areawide which will certainly be welcome.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Trey Fulbright said the highest amounts will occur from Pittsburgh and points south as this is where favorable lift and higher moisture content will be present. A few non-severe thunderstorms are possible too by Sunday evening given that there will be some potential energy along with strong winds aloft to help organize storms.

Following the passage of this system, temperatures still look to stay mild into the middle of next week. A cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday will give our region a glancing blow of chilly air with frost and freeze potential by Wednesday morning before temperatures moderate quickly Wednesday afternoon.

Another low pressure system will approach by Thursday morning next week with increasing winds, a surge of milder air, and more showers.