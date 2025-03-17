National Weather Service crews to survey parts of Pittsburgh area for possible tornado damage

Cleanup is underway following a round of severe storms that moved through the Pittsburgh area and survey crews from the National Weather Service will be looking for possible signs of tornado damage today.

The National Weather Service says they plan to send out at least two teams to survey damage throughout the area today to determine if the damage was a tornado or straight-line wind.

Three tornado warnings were issued for parts of the area Sunday as a round of severe weather quickly moved across the region.

Roof ripped off of New Kensington building

A market in New Kensington had its roof ripped off as the storms moved through Westmoreland County on Sunday.

An aerial view of the scene at the corner of Taylor Avenue in New Kensington showed the damage left behind from the severe weather.

The roof of a market in New Kensington was ripped off as a round of severe storms moved through the Pittsburgh area on Sunday. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

"I've lived in New Kensington for over 60 years," said Denise Sanderson, who lives near the market. "I moved here from high school and never, never did we expect this much damage.

KDKA has been told that someone lives in an apartment above the market, but no one was inside at the time.

Indiana County family barn destroyed

The storms moved through the area fast and furiously, bringing down trees and wires, but some of the most extreme damage was in Burrell Township near Blairsville, where a barn was destroyed.

The barn was built in the late 1870s and became ripped apart by high winds as the storms moved through the region Sunday.

A family barn in Indiana County was destroyed when severe storms moved through the Pittsburgh area on Sunday. KDKA-TV

"The wind just started picking up and I decided to jump on my quad and make a run for the house," said Daniel Barron. "It was about 10 seconds after that, I looked back and there was about a 20x20 wall up in the air, just pure wood from the barn."

The Barron family is now working to clean up the mess and debris, but they say they have a long road ahead.

Beams thrown through walls of Washington County home

As Sunday's severe storms moved through the area, two wooden beams ended up inside of a home in Carroll Township.

One beam hit the kitchen. The other hit the bathroom.

Two wooden beams were thrown through the walls of a home in Washington County when severe storms moved through the Pittsburgh area on Sunday. KDKA-TV

The homeowner said if she had been in the kitchen doing her dishes, she could have been killed.