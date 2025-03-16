Severe weather throws 2 beams into Washington County home

Sunday's severe storms rolled through fast, causing damage to many structures, including in Washington County, where two beams damaged a home in Carroll Township.

The homeowner told KDKA-TV that if she had been in the kitchen doing her dishes, she could have been killed.

Instead, she was in her grandson's room. She heard a loud bang and realized the two beams had come into her home.

Submitted

"It happened all so fast," said 12-year-old Uriiah Vedder.

Vedder was having a relaxing afternoon with his grandmother before the severe weather rolled in.

"We just heard like a boom and the mirror, like, fell off the wall," Vedder said. "I followed my grandma and the whole kitchen was destroyed."

Photos shared with KDKA-TV showed the initial damage to their home.

Submitted

One beam hit the kitchen. The other hit the bathroom, where part of it still sits.

To find the sources of those beams, you have to go across a house, some power lines, a street, and another home.

"I think it's pretty crazy. It, like, flew down there like it's a kite," resident Gary Spence said. "Must have been like the Wizard of Oz."

The beams and a pile of debris next to the Vedder's house all come from Spence's porch.

A tarp now covers the broken window and the rooftop vent that was torn off.

"Seeing the damage from the outside, it's crazy," Vedder added.

Spence recalled when the wind pushed through.

"I said, 'Look, our grill is walking across our deck,' then I noticed our side railing was missing. I said, 'Holy smokes, our whole roof is gone," Spence said.

Only to end up at the Vedders, where Uriah knows it could have hurt his grandmother had she been in her kitchen.

"I'm just glad she came to my room to check on me," Uriiah said.

She says this was all very scary, but she is thankful everyone was safe.

To add insult to injury, she said she had a plate of cookies on her countertop. Needless to say, they were ruined by the storm damage.