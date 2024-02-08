Pittsburgh Weather: Thursday temperatures that could reach the 60's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rare air is in place to start the day today and we have a shot to hit 60° today in Pittsburgh.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: The record high for today is 77° set in 1900.

While it won't be anywhere near a record high (record: 77° set in 1900), if we hit 60 it would be only the seventh on record for today in Pittsburgh with records going back to 1875. That's impressive.

One year ago today, we hit 65°.

The unseasonably warm weather will continue through Saturday with highs near 60 degrees each day. We will have a brief chance for rain before sunrise on Friday.

Saturday's rain chance will roll through in the morning hours; it wraps up just after noon. There is also a rain and snow chance for Tuesday.

Model data has been all over the place with the Tuesday chance. Yesterday it was showing most of the rain sliding through on Monday.

Back to today, morning lows dipped to the upper 20s most places.

I have noon temps in the mid to low 50s. Winds will be light, coming in out of the east southeast.

