It's going to be a spring-like day in the Pittsburgh area ahead of stormy weather tomorrow

It's going to be a spring-like day in the Pittsburgh area today before storms are expected to move through the region tomorrow.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to storm chances along with just an overall busy weather day. Fast-moving storms are the biggest concern. There is a 'low' tornado risk as well.

Aware: Today's record high is 74°

Today we've seen a couple of isolated showers and even some snow along a warm front lifting through early this morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with broken partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures have remained near 40 degrees overnight. By noon, temperatures should be in the 50s. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high temperature of 65°.

When it comes to tomorrow, right now the Storm Prediction Center has us painted in the marginal risk for severe storms. Places along the east coast will see the highest risk of storms for Wednesday. Today there is a significant tornado threat for places in the deep south including the city of New Orleans which is enjoying Mardi Gras festivities. Parts of Arkansas & Mississippi are also highlighted as being in the day's 'enhanced' risk area.

KDKA Weather Center

The reason for the stormy conditions across parts of the country is a powerful upper low that is currently (4:00a) centered over Denver, Colorado. There are active severe thunderstorm warnings and even a tornado warning for parts of Texas just ahead of the cold front.

Back to us, rain showers will begin well before sunrise tomorrow with consistent rain expected most of the morning. Temperatures will remain VERY warm for this time of the year. I have overnight temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 40s. The consistent rain will come to an end around noon. The afternoon will be windy with even some sunshine. Right now it looks like just one round of storms should be expected around 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This could certainly change.

By 11 p.m. on Wednesday we should see the 540 'snow' line sweep through as the upper low begins to move right on top of us. We should fairly quickly see rain changing over to snow as temperatures plummet and winds pick up.

KDKA Weather Center

It will likely continue to snow through the overnight hours. It appears that temperatures will be a tad too warm for widespread impacts to the area.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos